LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post earnings of $3.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LYB opened at $96.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

