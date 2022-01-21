LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $96.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.41.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

