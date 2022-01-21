M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $200.39

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 200.39 ($2.73) and traded as low as GBX 197 ($2.69). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 198 ($2.70), with a volume of 388 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 199.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 200.39. The company has a market capitalization of £25.21 million and a P/E ratio of 11.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

M Winkworth Company Profile (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

