MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Position Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,003 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of MacroGenics worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,100 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 20.5% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,645,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,597,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after buying an additional 106,790 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after buying an additional 562,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $790.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.06.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

