Maecenas (ART) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,157.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $116,980.18 and approximately $1,157.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 50.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

ART is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars.

