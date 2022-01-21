Magna International (TSE:MG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $103.45

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$103.45 and traded as high as C$106.10. Magna International shares last traded at C$100.91, with a volume of 752,334 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MG shares. Barclays lowered Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International to a “buy” rating and set a C$93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$104.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$104.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.45.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.70 billion. Equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 8.3199996 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

In related news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total value of C$4,219,025.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,787 shares in the company, valued at C$10,332,314.94.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

