Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 24,737 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 231.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,737 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 141,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $225.91 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.10 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.85 and a 200-day moving average of $286.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho cut their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.59.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

