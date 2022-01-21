Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 8,851.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443,446 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 4.97% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $14,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,193,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 207,373 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 400,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 319,504 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 368,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 214,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCAP opened at $9.98 on Friday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

