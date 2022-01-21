Magnetar Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,006 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 102.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth $419,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 11.3% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,376,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 240,748 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 36.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP boosted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 2.7% in the second quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,027,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter.

GSEVU stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

