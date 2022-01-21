Magnetar Financial LLC Has $4.97 Million Position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 378,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INKAU opened at $10.10 on Friday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

