Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 49,000 Shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Global Synergy Acquisition were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition during the third quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 338,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 28,924 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Synergy Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 609,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global Synergy Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

