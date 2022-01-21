MahaDAO Market Cap Tops $12.75 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and $596,089.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.14 or 0.00011285 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.98 or 0.07010377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,431.83 or 0.99223931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00060378 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.