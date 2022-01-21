MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Tops $0.0171 on Exchanges

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $205,063.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00065209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.53 or 0.07115886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,605.23 or 0.99894698 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00060951 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

