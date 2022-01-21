MANTRA DAO 1-Day Volume Tops $7.71 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0967 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $41.25 million and $7.71 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MANTRA DAO

OM is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 426,626,376 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

