Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,387,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,632 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for about 1.6% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.59% of Manulife Financial worth $219,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE MFC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.23. 157,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

