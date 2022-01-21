Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $525,366.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $523,388.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $529,414.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $547,308.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $515,292.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $534,635.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $581,877.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92.

On Monday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $6,034,400.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total transaction of $5,967,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total transaction of $5,941,400.00.

salesforce.com stock traded down $4.31 on Friday, hitting $218.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,116,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,455. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.29. The firm has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

