Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) traded down 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Marimaca Copper from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Marimaca Copper alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metal projects principally in Chile. It focuses in the operation of SCM Berta, Marimaca and Ivan, Celeste and Llancahue projects. The company was founded by Michael D. Philpot and Alan J. Stephens on September 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Marimaca Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marimaca Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.