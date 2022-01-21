MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $447.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will post $447.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $433.29 million to $463.90 million. MarineMax reported sales of $411.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

HZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HZO opened at $45.04 on Friday. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $989.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.71.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.