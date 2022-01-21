MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of MarineMax worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 16.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

MarineMax stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The company has a market cap of $989.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.71.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $277,085.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

