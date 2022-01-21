MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading Down 6.4%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.55 and last traded at $42.16. Approximately 19,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 318,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

HZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get MarineMax alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.71.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MarineMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.