Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 147,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 695,116 shares.The stock last traded at $4.89 and had previously closed at $4.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKFG. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markforged has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Get Markforged alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.83.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. Analysts predict that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.