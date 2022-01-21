Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.