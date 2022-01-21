Maro Market Capitalization Reaches $52.85 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. Maro has a total market cap of $52.85 million and approximately $982,148.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maro has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can currently be bought for $0.0743 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00049353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Maro Profile

MARO is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

