Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.64. Marrone Bio Innovations shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 412,543 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on MBII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $113.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

