Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned 0.19% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $148,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $289,618,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,782,000 after buying an additional 1,004,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,087. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.42. The company has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

