Mask Network Price Tops $7.30 on Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $212.64 million and $89.48 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.30 or 0.00018867 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006357 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

