Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 86,440 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 550,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 206,330 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

