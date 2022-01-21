Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 19,758 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.15% of Avanos Medical worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 76.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $31.33 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

