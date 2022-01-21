Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 21,203 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.23% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $5,040,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 53.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 90,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $15.54 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $598.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.