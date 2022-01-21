Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 758 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

AbbVie stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $138.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $235.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.29%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

