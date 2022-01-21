Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 221,188 First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 221,188 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.11% of First BanCorp. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in First BanCorp. by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 988,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 233,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 47,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

