Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 54,797 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.23% of REV Group worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in REV Group by 99,137.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get REV Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

REVG opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $838.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.38. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.