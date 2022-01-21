Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys Shares of 225,126 Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 225,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Blend Labs as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $4,647,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $38,964,000. Finally, Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $135,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLND opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. Blend Labs Inc has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,099 shares of company stock valued at $55,427 over the last 90 days.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

