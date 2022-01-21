Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys Shares of 72,623 Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

GIL stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

