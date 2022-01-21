Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 57.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total transaction of $1,395,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

NYSE:ECL opened at $213.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.