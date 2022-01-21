Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 67.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $67,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after purchasing an additional 724,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.59 and a 1-year high of $94.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.18.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

