Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 82,806 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 152,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

RHI stock opened at $108.88 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $120.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

