Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $46,099,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $93.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

