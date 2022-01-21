Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 541.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,583 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

