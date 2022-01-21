Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of R. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 40.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 67.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 12.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,823,000 after acquiring an additional 38,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R opened at $76.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.35. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

