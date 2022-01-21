Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 4,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total transaction of $137,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,781 shares of company stock worth $11,246,407 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $216.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.98 and its 200 day moving average is $226.26. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

