Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $5.06 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 73,137 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.16.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

