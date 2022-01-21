Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $5.79 Million Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 271,762 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.09% of KT worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in KT during the second quarter worth $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KT by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $13.07 on Friday. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

