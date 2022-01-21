Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $5.79 Million Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 177.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,762 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.09% of KT worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KT during the second quarter worth $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KT by 304.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in KT during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in KT during the third quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

KT opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.82.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

KT Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

