Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,492 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,003 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth $287,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 61,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth $901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

