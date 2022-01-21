Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 158,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.17% of Sterling Check at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $3,894,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $18,172,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $8,481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $23,413,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of STER stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Sterling Check Corp has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million. Analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

