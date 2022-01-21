Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 15,055 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.05% of Alkermes worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 42.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 527.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter worth $119,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALKS opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

