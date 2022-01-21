Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 40,120 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.16% of Parsons worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 8.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsons by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Parsons by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 13.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Parsons by 11.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period.

Get Parsons alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. William Blair lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other Parsons news, CEO Carey A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $505,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PSN opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.