Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 312.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 206,580 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 12.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 108.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Olin by 390.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth about $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average of $51.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

In related news, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.