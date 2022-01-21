Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 21,507 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,507 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.